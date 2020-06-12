290 victims of violent crimes receive financial assistance

Financial assistance was awarded to 290 victims of violent crimes by the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board at its June meeting says Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

AG Schmidt says awards have been made in 162 new cases and an additional 128 previously submitted cases received additional assistance coming out to a total of $183,357.05 in awarded assistance.

Schmidt’s Office says that the Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the Crime Victims Compensation program that helps victims of violent crime pay for unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The Crime Victims Compensation Board says it determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money goes to each claimant awarded. According to the board it is limited to a maximum amount of $25,000 overall with $5,000 going to funeral expenses, $5,000 to outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 to inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family of victims of homicide for each award.

Schmidt says that a portion of the costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides the funding for the program.

For more information on the Crime Victims Compensation program visit the AG’s website or call 785-296-2359.

