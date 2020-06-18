28th Judicial District seeks nominations for magistrate judge vacancy

The 28th Judicial Nominating Commission is seeking nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 28th Judicial Nominating Commission says it is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Ottawa County which was created by the retirement of Judge Mary Thrower.

The 28th Judicial District is made up of Ottawa and Saline counties.

Justice Caleb Stegall says nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form which includes the nominee’s signature.

Justice Stegall is the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 28th Judicial District.

Kansas law says that a district magistrate judge must be:

A resident of Ottawa Co. at the time of taking office and while holding office.

A graduate of a high school, a secondary school or equivalent.

A lawyer either admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within the next 18 months.

The Nominating Commission says nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form, which is available from the clerk of the district court in Ottawa and Saline counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online.

According to the Commission one original and eight copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Thursday, July 9, to:

Peter Johnston

Commission Secretary

129 S. 8th St.

Salina, KS, 67401

The Commission says it will convene to interview nominees on Tuesday, July 28, in the Ottawa County Courthouse and interviews are open to the public. The commission will then choose a judge to appoint to the district magistrate judge opening.

According to the Commission after serving one year in office, the new judge will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position, and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Stegall, who is the nonvoting chair, David Stanley of Bennington, Jay Macy of Minneapolis, Lance Cochran of Salina, Robert German of Salina, Peter Johnston of Salina, Christine Ritter of Salina, Darrell Wilson of Salina and Robert Martin of Solomon.

