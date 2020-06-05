27 Kansas organizations awarded grants for COVID-19 efforts

Funding has been awarded to 27 agencies for COVID-19 responses says the Kansas Volunteer Commission.

The KVC, a program of the Kansas State Department of Education, says they have awarded 27 organizations to support volunteer initiatives designed to respond to community needs created by COVID-19, says the Department.

A release stated that grant awards ranged between $500 and $1,000 and that projects have to take place before the end of June to keep the funding.

Grants awarded are as follows:

• Barton County College-RSVP/Volunteers in Action of Central Kansas: $1,000

• Community Access Television of Salina Inc.: $1,000

• Douglas County CASA Inc.: $1,000

• Douglas County District Court- Citizen Review Board Volunteer Program: $1,000

• Family Promise of Greater Wichita Inc.: $1,000

• Flint Hills Volunteer Center: $898

• Four County Mental Health Center Inc. - RSVP Four County: $856

• Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland: $1,000

• HumanKind Ministries Wichita Inc.: $1,000

• Kansas 4-H Youth Development: $1,000

• Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Sedgwick County: $1,000

• Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters Inc.: $1,000

• Kansas Humane Society: $998

• Main Street Ministries Inc.: $954

• Mercy & Truth Medical Missions: $1,000

• Neighbor to Neighbor Abilene: $918

• Offender/Victim Ministries Inc.: $1,000

• OZ Museum/Columbian Theatre Foundation Inc.: $1,000

• Sunflower CASA Project Inc.: $1,000

• Thrive Allen County: $1,000

• Topeka Unified School District 501: $1,000

• United Way of Douglas County: $1,000

• United Way of Franklin County Association: $1,000

• United Way of Greater Topeka: $1,000

• Derby USD 260 - USD 260 AmeriCorps Kansas Program: $1,000

• Wall Association: $1,000

• Wichita’s Littlest Heroes: $930

The KVC says that grants will be used for organizing food drop-off programs for underserved populations, purchasing technology to support online youth mentoring and securing background checks for volunteers who will be providing services to vulnerable populations that have been affected by the health crisis.

Funding comes from the Corporation for National and Community Service with the KVC and all projects will take place in the state says the release.

