264th Basic Training Class graduates from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center saw the graduation of the 264th Basic Training Class says the University of Kansas.

The University says that 24 new law enforcement officers graduate the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on June 4 and the ceremony was held in the KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium.

The Law Enforcement Center says that graduates began their training in December and represented 20 municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies from across the state.

KLETC says that the graduates receive certificates of course completion and law enforcement certification from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training. The course fulfills the state requirement for law enforcement training and contains classroom lectures and hands-on applications to train officers to solve increasingly complex problems they will face in the line of duty.

KLETC states that it was established by the Kansas Legislature in 1968 and trains the majority of officers in Kansas and oversees training of remaining officers at seven academy programs operated by local law enforcement agencies and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to the KLETC about 300 officers annually enroll in the 14-week basic training program which offers education and specialized training.

KU says that the KLETC, which is located southwest of Yoder, is a division of the University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education.

"We train our officers to serve their diverse communities with a commitment to upholding the law and the safety of all citizens with our longstanding focus on policing without bias," says KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck. "I know the 264th basic training graduating class will uphold these principles and proudly protect and serve."

Graduates that have granted permission to release their names are:

Atchison

• Torrie McGlothlin, Atchison County Sheriff's Office

Bourbon

• Andrew Daniel Penland, Bourbon County Sheriff's Office

• Paden Blythe, Fort Scott Police Department

Butler

• Dathan Ensz, Butler County Sheriff's Office

• Kyle White, Butler County Sheriff's Office

Decatur

• Denis Wangari, Oberlin Police Department

Ellis

• Joseph Lantz, Hays Police Department

Finney

• Stephanie Camarena, Garden City Police Department

Franklin

• Jordyn Lee Altic, Ottawa Police Department

Harper

• Wyatt Allen, Harper County Sheriff's Office

Harvey

• Angelique Collins, Newton Police Department

• Bryce Kinsey, Newton Police Department

Jefferson

• Nathan Bauman, McLouth Police Department

Leavenworth

• Sylis Bohannon, Leavenworth Police Department

Marion

• Carroll Joe Perry, Marion County Sheriff's Office

Marshall

• Grant Cook, Marysville Police Department

• Nicole Rathe-Tillery, Marysville Police Department

Pratt

• Thomas Giordano, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, & Tourism

Reno

• Ross Alison, Hutchinson Police Department

• Kobe Brown, Hutchinson Police Department

Rooks

• Lauren Tucker, Stockton Police Department

Russell

• Paige Elizabeth Clenny, Russell Police Department

• Scott McAdoo, Russell Police Department

Sedgwick County

• Kyle Lee Newton, Mulvane Police Department.