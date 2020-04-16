259 crime victims to receive financial support

The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 259 victims of violent crime in April, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Awards were made in 137 new cases, and additional expenses were paid in 122 existing cases. The awards totaled $142,206.55.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in the Attorney General's office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, established over 40 years ago to help victims of violent crime with expenses such as medical treatment, counseling, lost wages and funeral expenses.

Funding to the program comes from a portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders.