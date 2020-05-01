250 cases of COVID-19 reported at Lansing Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections shows 250 residents at the Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

86 staff at Lansing have also tested positive.

"The increase in residents confirmed at LCF on 5/1 is due to the increased testing of all residents in an open-dormitory living unit. Out of 219 total test results received, 164 were asymptomatic but positive for COVID-19," KDOC said.

Corrections officials announced earlier this week that they would provide testing for all inmates.

Two of the inmates have died as a result of the virus.

51 have recovered and 20 staff have returned to work.