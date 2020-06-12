243 COVID-19 related deaths, over 11,000 positive cases in Kansas

Kansas has 243 COVID-19 related deaths and over 11,000 positive cases according to the new Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers.

Kansas has 243 deaths related to the virus, which is three more than the updated numbers showed on Wednesday, June 10, and 11,047 positive cases, 235 more than Wednesday’s count.

The state numbers also show 973 hospitalizations and 118,105 negative tests.

The updated county numbers are as follows:

Anderson – 1

Atchison – 25

Barber – 1

Barton – 47

Bourbon – 8

Brown – 10

Butler – 41

Chase – 3

Chautauqua – 4

Cherokee – 12

Cheyenne – 2

Clark – 33

Clay – 6

Cloud – 5

Coffey – 52

Comanche – 2

Cowley – 39

Crawford – 18

Dickinson – 6

Doniphan – 20

Douglas – 82

Edwards – 5

Ellis – 14

Ellsworth – 3

Finney – 1,503

Ford – 1,857

Franklin – 49

Geary – 24

Gove – 1

Grant – 17

Gray – 23

Greenwood – 10

Hamilton – 31

Harper – 2

Harvey – 14

Haskell – 22

Hodgeman – 5

Jackson – 103

Jefferson – 23

Jewell – 4

Johnson – 1,045

Kearny – 46

Kiowa – 3

Labette – 27

Lane – 4

Leavenworth – 1,106

Linn – 11

Lyon – 457

Marion – 7

McPherson – 39

Meade – 30

Miami – 7

Mitchell – 4

Montgomery – 21

Morris – 5

Morton – 6

Nemaha – 20

Neosho – 2

Ness – 4

Norton – 3

Osage – 10

Osborne – 2

Ottawa – 4

Pawnee – 3

Phillips – 2

Pottawatomie – 35

Pratt – 2

Reno – 56

Republic – 4

Rice – 4

Riley – 73

Rooks – 7

Saline – 32

Scott – 15

Sedgwick – 715

Seward – 899

Shawnee – 407

Sheridan – 2

Sherman – 7

Smith – 2

Stafford – 1

Stanton – 9

Stevens – 30

Sumner – 9

Trego – 1

Wabaunsee – 31

Washington – 1

Wilson – 1

Woodson – 6

Wyandotte – 1,664

For more information visit the KDHE website.

