24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Riley County

Riley County officials are reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing their total to 127 as of Monday morning.

According to statistics on the Riley County Health Department website, there were 103 positive cases as of Friday, with 38 active cases and 3 deaths. 62 people have recovered from the virus.

Riley County has seen an increase in testing after K-state athletics announced several student athletes and staffers would be tested when some students tested positive.

As of Friday, June 19, 14 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR testing of more than 130 student athletes says the school.

County officials also said they have seen a spike among young adults.

City of Manhattan public information officer Vivienne Uccello said it appears many of the cases involve young people who have frequented bars and restaurants. She said health officials are working on new messaging to reach the younger population. She said they also are checking if any businesses may need additional safety precautions.

One establishment did close voluntarily, but they declined to say which one.

They are also monitoring another business which could be ordered to close.

Uccello said a news release would be issued later Monday with additional details.