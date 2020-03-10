23 removed during Medicaid expansion protest at statehouse

Kansas Capitol Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol say 23 people had to be removed from the statehouse.

According to KHP, protesters were first asked to be quiet or leave because they were chanting, citing that the statehouse is a place of business.

After that warning, the protesters were removed.

KHP says several were laying on the floor blocking the entrance to the Senate chambers.

They collected the names and information from those who were removed, and will forward their case to the Shawnee County District Attorney to see if they will be charged.

No one was arrested or ticketed in the incident.

The protesters were petitioning the Senate to pass Medicaid expansion.