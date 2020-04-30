23 more businesses assisted through HOST program

GTP and GO Topeka announced Thursday more businesses were assisted by the HOST Program.

They say 23 local businesses received financial support from $83,000 in donations.

The program, Helping Others Support Topeka, was created to support local businesses hit by the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, 99 businesses have received assistance through the HOST program.

$388,000 of the total $655,000 that's been donated has been distributed to over 1,300 furloughed workers in Shawnee County.