2020 US Census pushes back timeline due to coronavirus

With the current coronavirus situation occurring, the 2020 US Census is extending its timeline.

The self-response phase of the Census, which was originally scheduled to last until July 31, will now last until August 14th. In turn, most of the timeline has also been pushed back a bit.

However, the estimated dates for turning in the counts remain the same.

So far, Kansas has had nearly 28 percent of its population respond, while 23 percent of the country has been counted. The full data can be found here.