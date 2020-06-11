2020 Paws in the Park goes virtual

The Helping Hands Humane Society is holding a virtual Paws in the Park this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

Paws in the Park is an annual fundraiser for HHHS, says the shelter, and is something local pet lovers enjoy because of the fun to be had at the pet contests, collecting lots of goodies from vendors, picking up commemorative t-shirts and supporting the care of homeless animals in Shawnee County.

Due to COVID-19 this year’s event will be held virtually, which is much different than past events.

“This year’s Paws in the Park is a Sit, Stay at Home edition, intended to keep our community members safe by adhering to social distancing standards while still providing meaningful ways to participate in a celebration of the human-animal bond,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events at HHHS.

The shelter says that 2020’s t-shirts are heather purple featuring a special commemorative logo with the dog and at wearing face masks. The shirts may be pre-ordered on the HHHS website and are $20 each.

The shelter says that the first 250 people to receive their shirts on Friday, June 12, will also receive a swag bag with a voucher for one free 6 in. sub from Goodcents in Topeka, Mars candy, a $5 coupon for an embroidered collar from Reliant Apparel, Hill’s Pet Nutrition dog treats and more.

The shelter says that Saturday’s activities will include virtual pet contests, behind the scenes updates of HHHS, training tips, a live yoga flow from the Cat Colony, a musical guest, a chance to meet Kiera the spokes pet and a Zoom meeting version of a pet poetry slam.

Sunday’s events include the shelter encouraging all participants to walk a mile in their favorite park with their pets, a participation certificate is even available for this activity.

The full schedule of events is as follows:

• Friday, June 12th 10am-4pm - T-shirt and swag bag pickup outside of HHHS at 5720 SW 21st

Street in Topeka, KS

• Saturday, June 13th 10am-8pm – Virtual content posted in the Facebook event

• Sunday, June 14th all day – Walk a mile for the Mutt Strut in your favorite park with your dog(s)

The event will be held on the shelter’s Facebook event. All proceeds from t-shirts or donations help animals at the Helping Hands Human Society.

