2019 attack of corrections officer similar to planned attack in 2017

In 2017, prison inmate Ray Anthony Miles threatened to use a "shank" to stab a female prison guard, according to Shawnee County District Court records.

A Shawnee County prosecutor wants a judge to grant admission of the planned attack as evidence when Miles, 56, is tried in the 2019 attack of a female Shawnee County corrections specialist, who suffered severe injuries.

Miles, who is acting as his own defense attorney, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of Corrections Specialist Kourtney Renae Flynn and aggravated battery of Flynn.

The attack occurred on July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail. The charges are felony counts.

In a letter received by the Hutchinson Correctional Facility warden's office on July 6, 2017, Miles allegedly threatened to kill a specific female guard because he said she wouldn't bring him his legal mail, according to the motion filed in May by Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Roger Luedke.

"If she don't bring me my legal work, the next time I get close to her I'm going to do my best to end her life," the prosecution motion quoted the letter signed by Miles said.

The woman "is trying to provoke me to try to kill her," the letter said.

When Miles was interviewed by detectives, Miles "admitted" his plan was to lure the Hutchinson officer into a shower area, which doesn't have security cameras, then stab the officer with a "shank," the prosecution motion said.

In the Flynn attack, the attacker used a ball point pen as a "shank" to thrust at Flynn, the motion said.

If the judge considers Miles' statements to be "prior crimes or civil wrongs," they should be admissible because they are relevant to show the intent and planning," the motion said.

"This evidence is relevant to the instant case because the similarity of the defendant's actions to his statements tend to show that he intended to kill C.S. Flynn," the motion said. "The defendant took actions in this case that were very similar to the method he described he would use to kill the Hutchinson officer."

Miles' statements to detectives "are relevant to intent and planning and should be admitted as evidence in this case," Luedke wrote.

Flynn has testified earlier that she was struck 10 to 15 times, her head was slammed into the floor, and the attack lasted about a minute. She suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

The attack on Flynn started as she tried to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles' cell, the affidavit said.

When Flynn was beaten, Miles was serving the remaining 12 months of his sentences tied to his convictions in 2012 in the attack of four employees at WIBW-13.

In that incident, Miles was convicted by a jury of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of making a criminal threat, which are felonies, and misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.