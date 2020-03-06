2 under investigation for coronavirus in Kansas

Kansas currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there are two people currently under investigation for the virus.

Right now, we don't know anything about the patients or their symptoms.

KDHE says 11 people previously under investigation all tested negative for coronavirus.

While there are no cases in the state, the virus has been confirmed in Colorado and Oklahoma. Fifteen people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan are all being monitored.