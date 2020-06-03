2 staff, 1 inmate injured in disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

An altercation lasting more than 90 minutes left two staff members and one inmate injured at Hutchinson Correction Facility.

The Kansas Dept. of Corrections says the situation began just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, when two inmates got into a fight in a dining hall. KDOC says corrections officers used a chemical agent to gain control, and moved the other offenders to to a yard for decontamination.

Once in the yard, KDOC says two more inmates began fighting, which sparked more than 40 other offenders from the Central Unit to start throwing objects, breaking windows and glass doors.

Corrections officials say all inmates were back in their cells and the emergency declared ended just after 6:45 p.m.

The Central Unit remains on lockdown until further notice.

KDOC says the two staff members received minor injuries. They say the inmate was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

Hutchinson Correctional Facility houses 1,884 men. The Central Unit holds all custody levels.