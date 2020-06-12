2 new arrests, and 1 with added charges after June 1st protest

Two people have been arrested and one person is facing added charges after a protest outside the Shawnee County law enforcement center became violent, police said.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Joshua Adam Simon, 23, of Mayetta, was booked on June 8th on charges of Riot; Incitement, Criminal damage to property and Unlawful Assembly.

On June 11th, detectives arrested Feliciano Jose Anguiano, 18, of Topeka. He was booked on charges of Riot; Incitement, Criminal damage to property and Unlawful Assembly.

Brett Michael House, 19, of Topeka was arrested on June 1st at the protest and booked on charges of Unlawful Assembly, Interference with Law Enforcement, Criminal Damage to Property, and disobeying Lawful Police Order. On June 11th, he was booked again on charges of Riot; Incitement and Criminal damage to property.

Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay announced charges against Reahnna McBride. She was arrested on June 4 and charged on June 5. Kagay listed McBride’s charges as three counts of Aggravated Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Incitement to Riot and Criminal Damage to Property.

21-year-old Noah Kelly, of Topeka was arrested for disobeying a lawful police order.

Also facing charges for disobeying a lawful police order include:

- 19-year-old Haley Elliot, Topeka

- 21-year-old Cameron Spagnola, Topeka

- 30-year-old Brian Rutschmann, Topeka

- 28-year-old Andrew Dome, Topeka

