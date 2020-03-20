2 new COVID-19 cases detected in Leavenworth County

On Friday, the Leavenworth County Health Department said two cases of COVID-19 have been detected. This means the total number of positive cases in Leavenworth County is now up to four.

One of the people who tested positive is a man in his 20s who has a recent travel history.

The other person is a woman in her 40 who has not recently traveled.

Neither is related to or associated with the cases that were previously detected.

They are quarantined in their homes with their families.

The health department is working to find out who these two people were in contact with and will notify those people as soon as possible.

"Leavenworth County citizens need to be listening and taking all precautions very seriously and now is the time to implement these precautions if you are not doing so already," said Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller. "We now have two cases that appear to have been contracted from community transmission."

No other information is available at this time.