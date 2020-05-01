2 killed in head-on crash Thursday night in southeast Kansas

Two people were killed late Thursday in a head-on crash in Labette County in southeast Kansas.

The crash was reported at 10:13 p.m. on US-400 highway, about 7 miles west of Parsons.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr was westbound on US-400 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, striking a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.

The driver of the Lincoln, Matayea R. Lomax, 20, of Pittsburg, was transported to Labette County Medical Center in Parsons, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Lomax was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Eliana Gonzales, 19, of Pittsburg, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Gonzales was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Melinda M. Smith, 44, of Neodesha, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Smith was wearing a seat belt.

Four passengers in the Chevrolet were reported to have suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Labette County Medical Center.

The patrol identified the passengers as Wilfredo Mai, 31; Stetson Ringle, 4; Kimber Ringle, 7; and Cailen Ringle, 6, all of Neodesha. All were were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.