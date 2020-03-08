2 charged in attack on Spanish speakers head to court

Two Massachusetts women charged with assaulting a woman and her teenage daughter for speaking Spanish in public last month are scheduled to be arraigned on hate crime charges.

Boston prosecutors say Jenny Leigh Ennamorati and Stephanie Armstrong are expected in court Monday to answer to felony charges of violating a person's constitutional rights with bodily injury, and misdemeanor assault and battery.

The victims were attacked Feb. 15 as they walked home from dinner in the city's East Boston neighborhood. The suspects told officers they thought the mother and daughter were making fun of them in Spanish.