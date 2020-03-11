2 arrested in connection to Sunday morning beating

Topeka Police arrested two men in connection with a beating that left a 22-year-old in critical condition.

In the early hours of Sunday, March 8, officers responded to the 3200 block of SW Eveningside Drive on a report of a person suffering from a possible head injury.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Mark Smeltzer suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and remains there in critical condition. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Smeltzer was the victim of an aggravated battery.

20-year-old Kolven Campmire and 21-year-old Christian Walter were arrested in connection with the investigation and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on one count each of Aggravated Battery.

The investigation is ongoing.