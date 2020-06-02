2 arrested, 3 officers injured after protest turns violent in N. Wichita

The Wichita Police Department says two people were arrested and three officers suffered minor injuries after a protest turned violent Monday night.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says when the disruption occurred Monday night near 21st Street and Arkansas, people were told to clear the area, but 50 to 70 people refused to leave and began throwing rocks, cinder blocks, water bottles and other debris.

Police say people began to gather for a demonstration near 21st and Arkansas at about 7 p.m. Monday. At about 11:30 p.m., the front glass of the Metro PCS store in the 700 block of West 21st Street was vandalized after police say "random shots began to occur."

Disturbances escalated and people continued firing shots from various spots around the protest, police say.

"To ensure the safety of the community and property, WPD officers moved into the area to clear the unlawful assembly and asked individuals to leave," police say.

In doing so, some in the crowd began throwing the cinder blocks, rocks, bottles and other debris at officers. Police say unknown suspects also began firing shots toward the officers, striking a WPD armed vehicle. Police say two of the three officers injured required stitches. Officers eventually managed to clear the scene without firing any shots, the WPD says.

“I am incredibly proud and grateful of WPD staff,” Chief Gordon Ramsay says. “They were restrained and professional in their efforts while facing a dangerous, chaotic, and life-threatening situation. Several peaceful protests have occurred over the past few days. I am hopeful we can come together as one community to let voices be heard and continue moving Wichita forward.”

Police say more arrests from the "unlawful assembly" are expected with further investigation.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, Bel Aire Police Department, Derby Police Department, Valley Center Police Department, Park City Police Department, Maize Police Department, Eastborough Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted the WPD in response to the Monday-night incident in north Wichita.

Any community members who have video or photos from the incident near 21st and Arkansas is encouraged to upload them here for the WPD to review.

Anyone with additional information on what happened should call WPD investigations at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

"We've been working closely with our community members to ensure that these remain peaceful and what we say at the end of (Monday) night was not the people that we've been working with," Ramsay says.