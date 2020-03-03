2 Overland Park workers 'self-isolating' after potential coronavirus exposure

Two workers at an engineering firm in Overland Park are being monitored for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

KCTV5 reports, Black and Veatch told employees on Monday that the two employees may have been exposed to the virus while on a flight outside the United States last week.

Both workers are now self-isolating themselves while the CDC and the Johnson County Health Department investigate, according to a statement the company sent to KCTV.

"We are taking steps to exceed all recommended protocols from the World Health Organization (WHO), CDC and local health authorities to ensure the safety and cleanliness of our work and public areas so that our professionals can return to work tomorrow," the company said in the statement.

The company said it is doing a deep cleaning at the Overland Park location. So far, neither worker has tested positive for the virus.