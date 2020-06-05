2 Kansas children hospitalized with syndrome linked to novel coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman, the secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said there are now two children in the state that have been hospitalized with Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS), a disease linked to the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, but PMIS affects organs and blood vessels. Not all children with PMIS have had COVID-19, but many test positive for the antibodies.

Norman said the children are currently receiving treatment at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

He said he also knows of two infants, ages 2 months and 4 months, that have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The disease has affected people ages 0 to 103 years old.

Norman said this continues to prove that children are not immune to the disease.