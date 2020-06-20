1st Judicial Nominating Commission seeks district judge nominees

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says it is seeking nominations for a district judge vacancy in Leavenworth County.

The 1st Judicial Nominating Commission says it needs to fill a vacancy created by the July 17 retirement of Judge Michael Gibbens in Leavenworth County.

The 1st Judicial District is made up of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

Justice Eric Rosen says residents can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

Rosen is the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 1st Judicial District.

According to Rosen a district judge nominee must be:

At least 30 years old.

A lawyer admitted to practice in the state and engaged in the practice of law for at least 5 years.

A resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Nominating Commission says nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form which is available from the clerk of the district court in Atchison or Leavenworth counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online.

The Commission says one original and nine copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon Friday, July 10, to:

Ronald Bates Jr.

Commission Secretary

529 Delaware St.

Leavenworth, KS, 66048

The Commission says it will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28. Interviews are open to the public.

The commission will select three to five nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to the statutory qualification and residency requirements according to the Kansas Courts. If there are not three nominees who reside in the district deemed qualified by the commission, it may consider nominees who reside outside the judicial district. The Court says the governor has 60 days after receiving names to make an appointment.

The commission says after serving one year in office the new judge will stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission is made up of Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Julia Clem of Atchison, Rosemary Nies of Atchison, Todd Thompson of Basehor, Ronald Bates Jr. of Leavenworth, Mark Preisinger of Leavenworth, Kevin Reardon of Leavenworth, Lois Meadows of Tonganoxie and Geoffrey Sonntag of Tonganoxie.