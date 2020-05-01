1st Combat Aviation Brigade added procedures to continue training

Members of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade have added additional procedures to their list of duties for the aircraft and personnel both before and after flights to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Pilots are required to wash their hands and wear a cloth face mask before entering the facilities, as well as have their temperature taken to check for fever.

Each aircraft has a supply of sanitizing wipes which are used on all surfaces that are frequently touched both inside and on the outside of the helicopter.

Recently face shields were added to the helmets, aircraft personnel wear their fabric face masks along with the face shield, for an added layer of protection.

“We work incredibly close to each other, especially in the aircraft, there’s not a whole lot of room to social distance ourselves, so it’s important that we make sure that we’re taking those preventative measures.” 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Lieutenant Gustavo Maldonado says.

“Handwashing stations, temperature checks, pilots have to go through a procedure in order to make sure that they are safe as well, ensuring that they prevent the spread.” 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, Assistant Operation Officer for 2-1 GSAB, Captain Long Ran says.

The helicopters are sanitized before and after each flight, allowing the soldiers to continue with their training missions to keep them ready if they would be called into action.