190th Air Refueling Wing salutes healthcare workers and first responders with flyover

"Operation Kansas Strong" took to skies over Northeast Kansas on Tuesday.

The Kansas National Guard honored those serving on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health care workers and first responders stepped away from their schedules to take in the moment.

"This is real meaningful for our team, and to receive this type of recognition, this kind of show of support," Dr. Robert Kenagy with Stormont Vail said.

"Operation Kansas Strong" was the 190th Air Refueling Wing's mission of gratitude and in Topeka it flew over Stormont Vail, St. Francis, the VA hospital, the police department and the State Capitol building to say thank you.

"Its really something we appreciate, they do this, knowing the risks and they take them anyway and so that's our definition of heroism," Col. Bryan Budden with 190th Refueling Wing explained. "Its our chance to say thank you and the best way we know how to do that is fly airplanes."

"The fact that I got to stand here with fellow employees and knowing that we were all feeling that is very humbling," Kelli Tenbrink with St. Francis Hospital said.

On board the KC-135 refueling tanker was KDHE Secretary and Colonel Lee Norman who serves as state surgeon for the Kansas National Guard and he had a message for the frontline workers too.

"It's different when you hear it from a patient or from those outside the community who just realize it's a challenging time and the staff really feel the great support from this great community," CEO of St. Francis Hospital, Steven Anderson emphasized.

Health care workers say hearing thank you is always meaningful.

"It is nice just occasionally to have a little break in the action, a little something to celebrate, a little bit that's something that's light-hearted," Dr. Kenagy added. "There's a journey ahead of us, but together will do well and get back to some semblance of what we used to know and love."

The flyovers started in Emporia with Newman Regional Health and the Emporia Police Department, and then wrapped up in Lawrence.