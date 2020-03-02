18 year old arrested in a Friday morning shooting death

An 18-year-old Topeka man has been arrested and booked on murder and kidnapping charges in connection to Friday’s early morning shooting death.

According to the Topeka Police Department, Dmario M. Valdivia of Topeka, was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery.

19-year-old Ja’Sean Alston of Topeka was found shot in a car in the 1200 block of Washburn Ave around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police found Alston suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses tell 13 NEWS they saw a person slumped over in the passenger seat after reportedly hearing a female call for help.

Officers say they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.