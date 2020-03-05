18-year-old charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- Charges have been filed against the man arrested in relation to the death of Ja'Sean Alston.
According to District Attorney Mike Kagay, D'Mario Valdivia, 18, has been charged with the following:
- premeditated first-degree murder
- first-degree murder through an inherently dangerous felony
- aggravated kidnapping
- aggravated robbery
Validivia is being held on a one-million dollar bond. His next court date is set for March 12.
Valdivia was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ja'Sean Alston, 19, of Topeka, whose body was found inside a car in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn.