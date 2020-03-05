18-year-old charged with murder

Charges have been filed against the man arrested in relation to the death of Ja'Sean Alston.

According to District Attorney Mike Kagay, D'Mario Valdivia, 18, has been charged with the following:



premeditated first-degree murder

first-degree murder through an inherently dangerous felony

aggravated kidnapping

aggravated robbery

Validivia is being held on a one-million dollar bond. His next court date is set for March 12.

Valdivia was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ja'Sean Alston, 19, of Topeka, whose body was found inside a car in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn.