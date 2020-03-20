17-year-old convicted of murder in car-to-car shooting

A 17-year-old on trial in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy during a car-to-car pursuit didn't appear worried Friday as he lightly stepped on the toes of a female corrections officer shortly before jurors started to deliberate whether or not he was guilty.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, jurors convicted Zachary Jacob McCall of premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. On May 27, McFall will be sentenced on one count of first-degree murder and the criminal discharge of a firearm. McCall was tried as an adult.

McFall was convicted in the death of Joaquin McKinney, 16, who was fatally wounded on July 25, 2019, near S.E. 37th and Adams. McFall was 16 when McKinney was fatally shot.

Besides premeditated first-degree murder or felony first-degree murder, jurors could convict McFall of intentional second-degree murder of McKinney.

"There is no doubt what happened on July 25, 2019, no doubt," Chief Deputy District Attorney Dan Dunbar told jurors. "There were layers and layers and layers of evidence to prove" the case.

Before the fatal shooting of McKinney, five to eight gunshots were fired from a white Mercury Grand Marquis in the air on S.E. Irvingham before the car chase in which McKinney was killed, Dunbar said.

Something was going on between two groups of young men, Dunbar said, and it doesn't matter whether the dispute focused on a girl or guns.

Someone in a blue car driven by McFall said, "Let's get 'em."

McFall is the driver of the blue car, and he is "the classic example of an aider and abettor ," Dunbar said, referring to a murder that occurs during a bank robbery in which the driver of the robbers' car is as guilty as the gunman who kills the victim.

The evidence is "overwhelming" that McFall was involved in the case, Dunbar said. At least 20 shots were fired from a semiautomatic rifle, and five 9mm rounds were fired from a semiautomatic pistol, Dunbar said.

Defense attorney James Chappas told jurors that McFall was presumed innocent, and Shawnee County prosecutors had the burden to prove the guilt of McFall.

"Make the state prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," Chappas told jurors.

On Wednesday, a prosecution witness pointed to McFall to identify him as the driver of the car carrying a gunman who fired shots at a second car, fatally wounding that car's driver.

On Tuesday, jurors saw dash cam video in an ambulance that showed a gunman's car speeding after a white car as shots were fired by what a witness said was a gunman armed with a semiautomatic rifle leaning out a car and triggering what sounded like 30 rounds during the fatal shooting of McKinney.

A short time before the fatal shooting, an older witness was working in a yard at S.E. Fremont and Irvingham when he saw a man in a white car extend his arm out of the car and fire five shots, then drove from the area.

On Wednesday, jurors saw a trajectory rod that police used to illustrate how a rifle bullet fired from one car punched a hole through the rear window of a car driven by McKinney, punctured a head cushion and struck McKinney in the head, killing him.

Dr. Alan Martinez, deputy Shawnee County District Coroner, testified the bullet struck the back of McKinney's head, causing a star-shaped wound that was lethal.

McKinney also suffered a second gunshot wound that passed through his right thigh, traversin from side to side, said Martinez, a forensic pathologist. That wound would have been survivable.

Two other co-defendants, Lavonte Deshone Johnson, 23, and Danny Kaye Williams, now 17, also are charged with premeditated first-degree murder, felony first-degree murder, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.