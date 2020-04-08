$15 million given to KS health centers

$15 million is being granted to health centers around Kansas.

Both state Senators, Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, applauded the move and emphasized the importance of community health centers.

“These health centers are our first line of defense in many underserved communities,” said Sen. Roberts. “Kansans rely on them and I’m pleased these grants are moving to our state so quickly to provide much needed care.”

“Community health centers are on the frontlines of our fight against COVID-19 and remain critical to our ability to stop the spread of this virus,” said Sen. Moran. “I have been urging the administration to move quickly to make relief provided in Phase III available to our state, and these resources will provide timely support to Kansas health centers.”

18 different health centers around Kansas received the funds, ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million grants for each one.

They were provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.