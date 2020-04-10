13 News develops a new work environment with social distancing

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted how many of us are doing our jobs that includes local television stations.

13 News explains how it's changed the way we broadcast the news.

If you've been watching us the last four weeks, you've noticed many of 13 News reporters and anchors working from home and keeping distance during interviews.

While keeping viewers informed on the coronavirus pandemic, it means changing how we do things, so we stay safe, too.

"I've been a news director forty something years and I've never had something like this going on," Jon Janes, News Director of 13 News said.

Over the past four weeks ,13 News has implemented new procedures to keep you informed, while social distancing.

"Even though you guys are connected to us, out in the big garage here, It's hard to get out and talk to you and your editing out there," Janes said.

Every morning, reporters and photographers, working from home, or separated from the newsroom, answer into a Facetime call to receive their assignments, with email and text update throughout the day.

"What we've been doing is taking a picture of our big white board and then sending it out to you guys so that way you know what's going on," Janes said.

Working remotely can increase tension with tight deadlines.

"We have to get things in earlier and that is a huge part of the stress that's put on us for this job and just for working from not our usual routine, it just adds a little bit more stress there," Alyssa Willetts said.

Limiting in-person contact has staff members stepping into new roles.

"There aren't a lot sports going on right now, so Mitchel is producing news stories, writing, news stories, Marleah is stepping into the 4 o'clock while Ralph works from home, so a lot of people are pitching and doing different things that maybe they aren't typically used to," Melissa Brunner said.

"Not having Deneysha has added a little bit of extra stress just because you're doing the work for two, you're reading for two, you're editing script, and you're copy writing for two people and you're just one person," Chris Fischer said.

Amid the workload, it's important to take a mental break.

"We've got to make sure we take a step back, we look at the information that we're putting out and we've got to ask ourselves, do I understand this, do I know what they're saying and if I do, I can properly put it out for people because this also affects me," Shawn Wheat said.

13 News keeps the joy of camaraderie and even while working apart.

"We try to do little things like deliver donuts and coffee and ice cream to the people in the garage, so when you guys are out and come back and have something there, so you know everybody is still thinking of you," Brunner said.

A lot of changes can add to stress, but 13 News will keep continue to keep viewers informed of the latest developments.