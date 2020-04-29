13 NEWS raises $1,000 for YWCA, Wheat to cut his own hair on Facebook LIVE

The challenge was to raise $1,000 for the YWCA, but the challenge has been extended to hopefully raise more money.

13 NEWS Digital Manager and Investigative Reporter, Shawn Wheat, put his hair on the line for this fundraiser for the YWCA.

What is a Helping Haircut? It's Shawn, giving himself a haircut...on Facebook LIVE.

As reported, domestic violence calls are up in Topeka compared to the same period a year ago, and officials say the rise in cases may be the result of stay-at-home orders brought about by coronavirus concerns.

The YWCA is helping those who have been impacted by the increase in domestic violence.

We have broken the $1,000 mark, so Wheat has agreed to up the bet.

If donations beat $1,500, he will let one of his children cut his hair. If there are more than $2,000 in donations, he will let both of his children cut his hair.

