12th annual Speedy P.D. Race for Parkinson's disease going virtual

The 12th annual Speedy P.D. Race for Parkinson’s Disease, normally held in August at the Tuttle Creek River pond, has moved the race to a virtual platform.

Organizers for the event had to keep in mind the health and safety of all participants when deciding the fate of their biggest fundraiser.

The decision to go virtual was not an easy one to make, but was made with the health of the participants with Parkinson’s disease and other underlying health conditions in mind.

Participants who register before August 23rd will receive their race packets in the mail, hopefully before they run their virtual race.

The race packets will contain your race number, finisher medal, and this year, instead of t-shirts participants will receive a neck gaiter, which is multi-functional and can be worn as a face mask.

“All of the money goes to help provide free, education outreach and exercise classes for the people in the Flint Hills region that have Parkinson’s disease.” Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program, leader, Michelle Haub says.

The Meadowlark Parkinson's program has continued to support clients throughout COVID-19 with virtual workouts, and sessions, which wouldn't be possible without the support of participants in the RunSpeedyPd races.

More information on the 2020 Speedy P.D. virtual race can be found at runSpeedyPD.org including how to register, how to create a virtual team, and how to donate to the Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program.