12th Street Community Center reopens in Junction City

Walking laps, playing pickle ball and shooting baskets are just a few of the activities you can participate in again at the 12th Street Community Center in Junction City.

The Community Center has reopened with reduced hours and specific time slots for each of the activities, to help participants continue social distance while getting some exercise.

From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, the gym is open for those who would like to walk laps, followed by the staff sanitizing all touch points before reopening for pickle ball at 12:30pm.

Following pickle ball, staff sanitize the center again, and then reopen the center for those looking for a place to shoot hoops, although you’re limited to 2 people at the basket, unless you all reside in the same household.

“We’re trying to be compliant, with everything, and all the staff will be wearing masks, and we’ve got the hand sanitizer placed everywhere and…so, yeah, we’re ready to go.” 12th Street Community Center, manager, Donna Swihart says.

Yoga, Zumba and other small group classes will be available as well, for information on those and continued updates on the 12th Street Community Center Facebook page.