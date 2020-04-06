128 engaged couples can't get marriage licenses

Another casualty of shutdowns in Shawnee County caused by the coronavirus is the spring wedding.

One hundred twenty-eight couples -- 256 would-be brides and grooms -- are waiting to pickup Shawnee County marriage licenses so the weddings can be conducted, Shawnee County District Court Administrator Lea Dawn Welch said Monday.

For those couples, the wedding tradition of the minister or judge signing the marriage license can't take place at this point. The reaction of the couples?

"Not happy, not pleased," Welch said, but none are seriously upset."For the most part, they're understanding."

The sticking point to getting the license is that the Shawnee County District Court and courthouse are closed, and court officials can't see the bride and groom face-to-face to issue the marriage license, Welch said.

"That prevents us from issuing the marriage license that has been applied for," Welch said.

The normal process to get a marriage license is for one or both applicants to go to the court house, fill out the application at a computer on the second floor, sign it, and turn it in to a probate clerk, who reviews it to make sure it is accurate.

The couple receives a worksheet to complete about the bride and groom, including information about their dates of birth, Social Security numbers, their parents, the number of their prior marriages, their education, and their race and ethnicity, Welch said.

When they bring back the work sheet, they turn it in and pay $85.50 in cash. Cash is required because checks can bounce, and credit cards or debit cards can be reversed, Welch said.However, cash can't be mailed to the court by those getting married.

The marriage license is good for one year.

If the Shawnee County District Courts are closed beyond April 30, the county might ask the Kansas Supreme Court for help to resolve the problem or give guidance on what should be the recommended procedure, Welch said.

One solution might be conducting video conference calls between the couple and court officials so the bride and groom can be viewed.

The Shawnee County courts have been closed since March 19 except to conclude a murder trial on March 20 and to handle specified emergency functions. The last marriage license application started on March 19.

The 128 couples won't get their marriage licenses by the end of April, Welch said.

As for the rest of Kansas, all counties but one perhaps in western Kansas aren't issuing marriage licenses.