11 driver’s license offices scheduled to reopen Tuesday

Some driver’s license offices across Kansas will open their doors Tuesday with limitations on their services.

Three of those locations in Shawnee, Johnson and Sedgwick counties will only be opening their commercial driver’s license (CDL) offices.

Standard driver’s license offices opening include Riley, Nemaha and Douglas counties.

All visits to the selected offices must be scheduled in advance by appointment.

The offices will be open for essential services which include driver’s transferRing a license from another state, teen drivers receiving a license for the first time, applications for a new state identification card, and services that can only be done in person including not having an eye exam within the last year.

According to the Director of the Kansas Division of Vehicles David Harper, the only service that is unavailble is taking a driving test until safety measures can be met for examiners and drivers.

However, drivers in areas without a location opening do not need to wait for one so Harper is encouraging use of the online system for many routine needs.

"We're pushing people to our mobile app so if you're just a standard driver's license renewal and you're between the ages of 21 and 49 you can go and renew your license with that method which has been very efficient for us and the customer,” he said. “If you lost your license or need a replacement we can do that through a mail in process now which we couldn't do in the past."

If someone’s license or vehicle registration has expired since offices closed, an executive order gives sixty days after the emergency declaration ends to do the renewal, without penalty.

“There won’t be any surprises to our drivers we've worked with law enforcement and local jurisdictions making them well aware of the extension,” Harper said.

Upon arrival to the office, be prepared to practice social distancing guidelines and other safety measures.

"The customers and our staff are going to need to go through a brief medical checklist, have their temperature taken and ask a series of questions to make sure there's not an at risk person coming into our office,” Harper said Monday.

Opening of offices in counties with a higher count of COVID-19 cases will take more time.

More locations will open as personal protective equipment becomes available for employees which could happen as early as next week.

“We want to be respectful of what the county offices are doing before reopening their offices before we go and open up state offices in their jurisdiction,” Harper said. “So as soon as more equipment comes in, we're opening."

All other offices will remain closed. The Dept. of Revenue will update its reopening plans at www.ksrevenue.org/reopening.html.

In addition, people may still renew identification cards, driver's licenses, and vehicle tags online at ikan.ks.gov.