10th St. construction sees new phase of work

10th Street construction will see a new phase of work according to the City of Topeka.

Starting this weekend 10th St. construction will reach a new phase of work reopening the street near Belle, restoring access to Fairlawn.

The City says 10th St. between the two Woodbridge intersections is currently closed and will remain closed for the next week or two, depending on weather and construction delays.

According to the City street work on Wanamaker through the Robinson intersection will not change, meaning 10th St. is closed from Wanamaker to Robinson, Robinson is closed south of 10th and access to apartments and the hotel on Robinson is from the east only.

