10th St. closures continue

Topeka drivers can expect delays on 10th St. between Wanamaker and Fairlawn for the foreseeable future says the City of Topeka.

On Monday, June 15, 10th St. will be closed from west of Belle to west of Fairlawn so that the Water Line Contractor can replace a water line says a release from the City.

The City also says that the closure between Harvey and Woodbridge/Morna has officially reopened.

The Contractor says that 10th St. is still completely closed between Wanamaker and Robinson, and that Robinson is still closed south of 10th. Flaggers are being used as short term closures to lay a storm sewer around the Woodbridge intersection. The City would like drivers to be cautious of construction workers in this area.

