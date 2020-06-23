10th Judicial District set to review nominees for district judge vacancy

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission is set to review nominees for the district judge vacancy says Kansas Courts.

The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via videoconference to review nominees and schedule interviews to fill a district judge vacancy in Johnson County at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Kansas Courts says the meeting is open to the public and may request instructions to join by emailing info@kscourts.org.

The 10th Judicial District is made up of Johnson County and the Nominating Commission says nominees are:

• Joshua K Allen, Prairie Village, city prosecutor for several cities;

• Jenifer J. Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge in Johnson County;

• Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, private practice;

• Michael F. McCulloch, Olathe, Johnson County chief public defender;

• Michael Richard-Tel Parrett, Shawnee, private practice;

• Vanessa M. Riebli, Olathe, Johnson County district attorney’s office section chief;

• Jacquelyn E. Rokusek, Shawnee, private practice;

• Karen L. Torline, Shawnee, municipal court judge for several cities; and

• Gary J. Willnauer, Stilwell, private practice.

The Nominating Commission says nominees must be 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice for at least 5 years and a resident of Johnson County at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The Commission says it will meet to interview nominees Wednesday, July 8, in the Johnson County Administration Building and interviews are open to the public.

For more information on the nominating commission visit its website.

