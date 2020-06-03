10th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects District Judge nominees

The 10th Judicial Nominating Commission will meet on July 8 to discuss nominees for Johnson County judge.

Judge Sara Welch will retire on July 1, creating a vacancy in the district judge position in Johnson County.

Interviews are open to the public and times for this will be announced at a later date. All interviews will take place at the Johnson County Administration Building.

The commission will also convene on June 25 at 1:30 p.m. via videoconference to review all nominees and select interviewees. This meeting will also be open to the public and instructions to view can be requested from info@kscourts.org.

The 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County.

Current nominees are:

• Joshua K Allen, Prairie Village, city prosecutor for several cities;

• Jenifer J. Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge in Johnson County;

• Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, private practice;

• Michael F. McCulloch, Olathe, Johnson County chief public defender;

• Michael Richard-Tel Parrett, Shawnee, private practice;

• Vanessa M. Riebli, Olathe, Johnson County district attorney’s office section chief;

• Jacquelyn E. Rokusek, Shawnee, private practice;

• Karen L. Torline, Shawnee, municipal court judge for several cities; and

• Gary J. Willnauer, Stilwell, private practice.

After the July 8 interviews the commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to Governor Laura Kelly who will appoint the judgeship.

