10th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects District Judge nominees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The 10th Judicial Nominating Commission will meet on July 8 to discuss nominees for Johnson County judge.
Judge Sara Welch will retire on July 1, creating a vacancy in the district judge position in Johnson County.
Interviews are open to the public and times for this will be announced at a later date. All interviews will take place at the Johnson County Administration Building.
The commission will also convene on June 25 at 1:30 p.m. via videoconference to review all nominees and select interviewees. This meeting will also be open to the public and instructions to view can be requested from info@kscourts.org.
The 10th Judicial District is composed of Johnson County.
Current nominees are:
• Joshua K Allen, Prairie Village, city prosecutor for several cities;
• Jenifer J. Ashford, Olathe, district magistrate judge in Johnson County;
• Krishnan Christopher Jayaram, Overland Park, private practice;
• Michael F. McCulloch, Olathe, Johnson County chief public defender;
• Michael Richard-Tel Parrett, Shawnee, private practice;
• Vanessa M. Riebli, Olathe, Johnson County district attorney’s office section chief;
• Jacquelyn E. Rokusek, Shawnee, private practice;
• Karen L. Torline, Shawnee, municipal court judge for several cities; and
• Gary J. Willnauer, Stilwell, private practice.
After the July 8 interviews the commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to Governor Laura Kelly who will appoint the judgeship.