101 year old World War II & Korean conflict veteran honored with birthday parade

A Manhattan veteran of World War II and a Bronze Star recipient for meritorious service in the Korean conflict, was honored with a birthday parade Thursday in Manhattan.

Long time Manhattan resident, Lazone Grays, turned 101 years old Thursday and was honored with a surprise parade, his family and friends convinced him to have a picnic lunch in the front yard.

Representatives from the Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County EMS, the local American Legion riders, members of the VFW and other community members drove passed Lazone’s house, before parking to gather in front of his house.

The group sang ‘Happy Birthday’ as well as walking up into the yard to wish ‘Happy Birthday’ to Lazone.

“There used to be a comedienne on the radio, Minnie Pearl. She’d always say ‘I’m just proud to be here.’ Well, that’s me, I’m just proud to be here.” Lazone Grays says.

“I’m so impressed, I am so impressed by people and their willingness and their chance to celebrate, an opportunity to celebrate such a great gentleman.” parade organizer, Melissa Wahl says.

Members of the VFW auxiliary presented Lazone with a new American flag for his front yard, and the VFW will be presenting him with the flag that is currently flying atop the US Congress building.