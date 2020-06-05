$1,000 donated to Capper Foundation

A local insurance company provided a gift to support people with disabilities.

Financial representatives at Modern Woodmen of America presented a $1,000 check to Capper Foundation.

Since their own youth service club programs are halted due to covid-19, they wanted to donate to other groups needing assistance...

Capper's need for PPE caught the attention of local woodmen members Mark Cayler and Derek Rowe.

“A few months ago, Mark and I, we came here and met with Doug and Edie from Capper Foundation, and we knew that there were some needs and that was right before everything with COVID-19 hit. So with the development of all those needs, there obviously became a huge need for PPE,” says Rowe.

The Modern Woodmen of America have donated more than $1 million to groups around the U.S.

