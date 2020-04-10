10 reports of fake traffic stops by cop impersonators in Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they have received 10 reports in the last several weeks of people impersonating officers and pulling people over.

In a news release, the KBI says they have experienced an increase in reports of law enforcement impersonators pulling people over in the state, in several different counties.

“So far, no travelers have reported injuries or stolen property during these incidents,” said the KBI.

They say the people impersonating officers are not in cars with police markings, but have emergency lights on their vehicle.

“The impersonator often questions whether the driver’s travel is ‘essential,’ or asks for workplace documentation” they added.

They recommend that if anyone isn’t sure they are being pulled over by a real police officer, call 911 right away.

“If you believe you have recently been stopped by a law enforcement impersonator, please contact your local law enforcement agency and report the incident,” they said.

You’re also asked to make a report online with the KBI at http://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar or by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME.