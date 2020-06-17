10 new positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Riley Co.

Riley County says it has seen 10 new positive cases since Monday, June 15.

Riley Co. has seen 10 new positive cases since Monday, bringing the county total up to 90 positive cases.

While the county says there have been no new positive cases linked to the Leonardville Nursing Home, employees and residents were re-tested on Tuesday and the results are still being received.

There have been six positive cases associated with K-State athletics, two are females in their 20’s, one is a male age 39 and the last is a male in his 40’s.

