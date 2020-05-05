1 new death, 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there as been another death, and 213 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the numbers they released Tuesday afternoon, there are 5,458 cases from 82 counties with 137 deaths reported.

566 of 3,655 cases have been hospitalized and there have been 34,634 negative tests.

Here is the county breakdown:

Atchison County 12

Barber County 1

Barton County 9

Bourbon County 6

Brown County 1

Butler County 16

Chase County 1

Chautauqua County 4

Cherokee County 8

Cheyenne County 2

Clark County 8

Clay County 5

Cloud County 4

Coffey County 49

Cowley County 2

Crawford County 6

Dickinson County 2

Doniphan County 4

Douglas County 51

Edwards County 4

Ellis County 8

Ellsworth County 1

Finney County 518

Ford County 869

Franklin County 19

Geary County 13

Gove County 1

Grant County 7

Gray County 6

Greenwood County 3

Hamilton County 4

Harper County 1

Harvey County 8

Haskell County 8

Jackson County 2

Jefferson County 10

Jewell County 4

Johnson County 513

Kearny County 23

Kiowa County 2

Labette County 22

Leavenworth County 602

Linn County 5

Lyon County 265

Marion County 5

McPherson County 23

Meade County 12

Miami County 5

Mitchell County 3

Montgomery County 19

Morris County 3

Morton County 3

Nemaha County 1

Neosho County 2

Norton County 2

Osage County 5

Osborne County 2

Ottawa County 4

Phillips County 1

Pottawatomie County 15

Pratt County 1

Reno County 40

Republic County 4

Rice County 3

Riley County 55

Rooks County 6

Saline County 21

Scott County 2

Sedgwick County 411

Seward County 606

Shawnee County 133

Sheridan County 2

Sherman County 5

Smith County 2

Stafford County 1

Stanton County 7

Stevens County 12

Sumner County 4

Wabaunsee County 26

Wilson County 1

Woodson County 6

Wyandotte County 896