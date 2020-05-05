1 new death, 213 new cases of COVID-19 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) --- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there as been another death, and 213 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the numbers they released Tuesday afternoon, there are 5,458 cases from 82 counties with 137 deaths reported.
566 of 3,655 cases have been hospitalized and there have been 34,634 negative tests.
Here is the county breakdown:
Atchison County 12
Barber County 1
Barton County 9
Bourbon County 6
Brown County 1
Butler County 16
Chase County 1
Chautauqua County 4
Cherokee County 8
Cheyenne County 2
Clark County 8
Clay County 5
Cloud County 4
Coffey County 49
Cowley County 2
Crawford County 6
Dickinson County 2
Doniphan County 4
Douglas County 51
Edwards County 4
Ellis County 8
Ellsworth County 1
Finney County 518
Ford County 869
Franklin County 19
Geary County 13
Gove County 1
Grant County 7
Gray County 6
Greenwood County 3
Hamilton County 4
Harper County 1
Harvey County 8
Haskell County 8
Jackson County 2
Jefferson County 10
Jewell County 4
Johnson County 513
Kearny County 23
Kiowa County 2
Labette County 22
Leavenworth County 602
Linn County 5
Lyon County 265
Marion County 5
McPherson County 23
Meade County 12
Miami County 5
Mitchell County 3
Montgomery County 19
Morris County 3
Morton County 3
Nemaha County 1
Neosho County 2
Norton County 2
Osage County 5
Osborne County 2
Ottawa County 4
Phillips County 1
Pottawatomie County 15
Pratt County 1
Reno County 40
Republic County 4
Rice County 3
Riley County 55
Rooks County 6
Saline County 21
Scott County 2
Sedgwick County 411
Seward County 606
Shawnee County 133
Sheridan County 2
Sherman County 5
Smith County 2
Stafford County 1
Stanton County 7
Stevens County 12
Sumner County 4
Wabaunsee County 26
Wilson County 1
Woodson County 6
Wyandotte County 896