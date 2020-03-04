1 murder charge, 3 deaths loom over Durst as trial opens

After a Hollywood film about him, an HBO documentary full of seemingly damning statements, and decades of suspicion, multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst is now on trial for murder.

In opening statements Wednesday, prosecutors will argue Durst killed his close friend Susan Berman before New York police could interview her about the 1982 disappearance of Durst's wife. They will argue that Durst killed a neighbor in Texas for similar reasons soon after, despite his subsequent acquittal. Lawyers for Durst, who denies killing Berman, will stress the almost total absence of physical evidence as they seek to see him freed again.