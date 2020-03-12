1 killed in wreck at K4 and NW 46th

One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck at K-4 and NW 46th St. north of Topeka.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says it appears a car turned off NW 46th, into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

In addition to the person killed, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries believed serious. A third person was not hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues directing traffic at the scene. Vehicles southbound on K-4 must exit onto 46th St. In addition, eastbound 46th St. traffic must turn south on K-4.