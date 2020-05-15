Report shows 1 in 3 Kansans will miss lockdown life

A new report says that Kansans may miss lockdown life when things return to normal.

Studies show that 1 in 3 Kansans admit that they will miss lockdown life. Almost half appreciated being able to spend more time with their families. While 27% of Kansans say they have learned new skills during lockdown.

EverydayCarry.com surveyed 4,500 Americans and found that over a third of people, 41%, said there are aspects of lockdown that will be dearly missed.

Kansans, however, will be less sad to see the end of stay-at-home orders, although 38% say they will miss many parts of lockdown life. While only 14% of Virginians say they will miss any of it.

Nearly half of Americans have been greatful for the opportunity to spend more time with their partners or families. Over a third have enjoyed the sense of community which has emerged since the beginning of the pandemic. Only 9% of Americans are grateful for the decrease in pollution, 6% were glad to get home improvements done while 3% said that they were even grateful for the chance to sleep more.

Quarantine time has also given Americans time to find new skills and hobbies. Over a quarter believe they have become more self-sufficient since the beginning of the pandemic. Many Americans are doing things such as growing their own fruits and vegetables, backing bread and learning DIY projects. Women seem to be keener to gaining new skills with 31% learning new ones while only 24% of males have.

With all the time on their hands though 55% of Americans say they are also better prepared for emergencies around the house. EverydayCarry.com has prepared a guide outlining the kinds of gear that should be kept in the house, from first aid kits to flashlights, just in case of emergency.

