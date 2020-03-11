1 in 3 Kansans drink alone on a regular basis, reveals study

It's not an uncommon occurrence to live alone in this day and age, and living on your own allows you to develop your own routine and become accustomed to doing everyday activities by yourself. A glass of wine with dinner every now and then is perfectly acceptable, however, if you find yourself finishing the entire bottle, it is cause for concern.

Rehabs.com, a provider of rehabilitation and treatment resources, conducted a survey revealing that 38% of Kansans say they regularly drink alone -- equal to the national average of 38%.

New Hampshire and Vermont had the highest percentage of solo drinkers in the U.S. with three-quarters (75%) of respondents in these states saying they regularly drink alcohol on their own. Comparatively, Montana has the lowers percentage of lonely drinkers at just 11%.

Nationwide, a fifth of Americans say they have gotten drunk on their own in a bar, and 1 in 10 Americans say they would be embarrassed to be seen drinking alone.