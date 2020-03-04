1 in 10 Kansans consider shopping a part of their exercise routines, reveals survey

For many of us, it's our wallets that get the workout when we go shopping, but it seems many Kansans consider a visit to the shops a form of exercise in itself.

Experts recently have predicted that half of Americans will be obese by 2030, and a new survey by footwear review and resource site SHOEHERO found that on average, one in ten (10%) Kansans said consider shopping to be part of their exercise routine.

When broken down by gender, it was found that women are more likely to treat a shopping spree for their season's new wardrobe as part of their exercise routine than men -- 30% compared to 22%. And the people who puff and pant the most as they whizz around malls are in North Dakota, where a whopping 80% feel they're getting fitter.

You can see how the rest of America compares with this interactive map.